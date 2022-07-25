Tata Steel Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32,021.09 crore, up 53.96% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|32,021.09
|36,680.93
|20,798.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|32,021.09
|36,680.93
|20,798.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15,391.43
|11,438.30
|4,046.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,944.52
|1,208.41
|477.25
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4,562.44
|1,825.56
|-1,016.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,540.15
|1,723.17
|1,378.28
|Depreciation
|1,343.97
|1,379.78
|974.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8,139.41
|8,251.24
|5,707.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8,224.05
|10,854.47
|9,230.12
|Other Income
|735.63
|506.16
|264.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8,959.68
|11,360.63
|9,494.33
|Interest
|722.35
|645.59
|668.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8,237.33
|10,715.04
|8,825.81
|Exceptional Items
|-54.80
|-76.45
|152.68
|P/L Before Tax
|8,182.53
|10,638.59
|8,978.49
|Tax
|2,068.36
|2,799.13
|2,198.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6,114.17
|7,839.46
|6,780.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6,114.17
|7,839.46
|6,780.04
|Equity Share Capital
|1,222.37
|1,222.37
|1,203.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|50.03
|64.14
|56.45
|Diluted EPS
|50.01
|64.12
|56.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|50.03
|64.14
|56.45
|Diluted EPS
|50.01
|64.12
|56.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited