Tata Steel Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9,338.78 crore, down 41.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,338.78 crore in June 2020 down 41.96% from Rs. 16,091.32 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,193.27 crore in June 2020 down 22.46% from Rs. 1,538.99 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,372.19 crore in June 2020 down 66.81% from Rs. 4,134.70 crore in June 2019.

Tata Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.98 in June 2020 from Rs. 13.05 in June 2019.

Tata Steel shares closed at 418.50 on August 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given -3.69% returns over the last 6 months and 14.77% over the last 12 months.