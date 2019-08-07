Tata Steel Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 16,091.32 crore, down 1.91% Y-o-Y

|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15,812.75
|18,498.07
|16,154.32
|Other Operating Income
|278.57
|631.48
|251.14
|Total Income From Operations
|16,091.32
|19,129.55
|16,405.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4,700.02
|5,162.21
|4,576.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|572.15
|372.12
|370.93
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-544.30
|1,170.31
|-654.64
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,352.33
|1,158.65
|1,281.99
|Depreciation
|967.66
|952.94
|986.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6,054.26
|6,320.79
|5,758.76
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,989.20
|3,992.53
|4,085.27
|Other Income
|177.84
|537.97
|506.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,167.04
|4,530.50
|4,591.30
|Interest
|723.14
|654.26
|683.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,443.90
|3,876.24
|3,907.86
|Exceptional Items
|-40.75
|-11.02
|-334.69
|P/L Before Tax
|2,403.15
|3,865.22
|3,573.17
|Tax
|864.16
|1,374.13
|1,255.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,538.99
|2,491.09
|2,318.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,538.99
|2,491.09
|2,318.15
|Equity Share Capital
|1,146.12
|1,146.12
|1,146.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|13.05
|21.37
|19.85
|Diluted EPS
|13.05
|21.36
|19.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|13.05
|21.37
|19.85
|Diluted EPS
|13.05
|21.36
|19.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited