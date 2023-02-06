 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Steel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30,465.29 crore, down 4.69% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:57 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Steel are:

Net Sales at Rs 30,465.29 crore in December 2022 down 4.69% from Rs. 31,964.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,705.13 crore in December 2022 down 64.79% from Rs. 7,683.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,066.64 crore in December 2022 down 51.26% from Rs. 12,447.98 crore in December 2021.

Tata Steel
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 30,465.29 31,860.83 31,964.25
Other Operating Income -- 384.16 --
Total Income From Operations 30,465.29 32,244.99 31,964.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 12,676.57 14,994.74 9,967.84
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,921.44 1,341.02 1,062.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 451.24 1,498.57 -1,692.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,609.79 1,646.82 1,553.12
Depreciation 1,370.54 1,348.93 1,360.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8,646.56 7,919.80 8,905.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,789.15 3,495.11 10,807.84
Other Income 906.95 1,017.63 279.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4,696.10 4,512.74 11,087.78
Interest 1,073.25 958.17 644.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3,622.85 3,554.57 10,443.66
Exceptional Items -5.57 -19.43 -180.97
P/L Before Tax 3,617.28 3,535.14 10,262.69
Tax 912.15 880.19 2,579.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,705.13 2,654.95 7,683.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,705.13 2,654.95 7,683.39
Equity Share Capital 1,222.37 1,222.37 1,222.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.21 2.17 62.88
Diluted EPS 2.21 2.17 62.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.21 2.17 62.88
Diluted EPS 2.21 2.17 62.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
