Tata Steel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30,465.29 crore, down 4.69% Y-o-Y

|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30,465.29
|31,860.83
|31,964.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|384.16
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30,465.29
|32,244.99
|31,964.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12,676.57
|14,994.74
|9,967.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,921.44
|1,341.02
|1,062.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|451.24
|1,498.57
|-1,692.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,609.79
|1,646.82
|1,553.12
|Depreciation
|1,370.54
|1,348.93
|1,360.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8,646.56
|7,919.80
|8,905.88
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,789.15
|3,495.11
|10,807.84
|Other Income
|906.95
|1,017.63
|279.94
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,696.10
|4,512.74
|11,087.78
|Interest
|1,073.25
|958.17
|644.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,622.85
|3,554.57
|10,443.66
|Exceptional Items
|-5.57
|-19.43
|-180.97
|P/L Before Tax
|3,617.28
|3,535.14
|10,262.69
|Tax
|912.15
|880.19
|2,579.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,705.13
|2,654.95
|7,683.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,705.13
|2,654.95
|7,683.39
|Equity Share Capital
|1,222.37
|1,222.37
|1,222.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.21
|2.17
|62.88
|Diluted EPS
|2.21
|2.17
|62.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.21
|2.17
|62.88
|Diluted EPS
|2.21
|2.17
|62.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
