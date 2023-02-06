English
    Tata Steel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30,465.29 crore, down 4.69% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Steel are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30,465.29 crore in December 2022 down 4.69% from Rs. 31,964.25 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,705.13 crore in December 2022 down 64.79% from Rs. 7,683.39 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,066.64 crore in December 2022 down 51.26% from Rs. 12,447.98 crore in December 2021.

    Tata Steel
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations30,465.2931,860.8331,964.25
    Other Operating Income--384.16--
    Total Income From Operations30,465.2932,244.9931,964.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12,676.5714,994.749,967.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,921.441,341.021,062.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks451.241,498.57-1,692.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,609.791,646.821,553.12
    Depreciation1,370.541,348.931,360.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8,646.567,919.808,905.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,789.153,495.1110,807.84
    Other Income906.951,017.63279.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,696.104,512.7411,087.78
    Interest1,073.25958.17644.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,622.853,554.5710,443.66
    Exceptional Items-5.57-19.43-180.97
    P/L Before Tax3,617.283,535.1410,262.69
    Tax912.15880.192,579.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,705.132,654.957,683.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,705.132,654.957,683.39
    Equity Share Capital1,222.371,222.371,222.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.212.1762.88
    Diluted EPS2.212.1762.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.212.1762.88
    Diluted EPS2.212.1762.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited