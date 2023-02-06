Tata Steel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30,465.29 crore, down 4.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30,465.29 crore in December 2022 down 4.69% from Rs. 31,964.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,705.13 crore in December 2022 down 64.79% from Rs. 7,683.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,066.64 crore in December 2022 down 51.26% from Rs. 12,447.98 crore in December 2021.

Tata Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.21 in December 2022 from Rs. 62.88 in December 2021.

