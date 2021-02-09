MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tata Steel Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17,965.66 crore, up 17.71% Y-o-Y

February 09, 2021 / 11:12 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Steel are:

Net Sales at Rs 17,965.66 crore in December 2020 up 17.71% from Rs. 15,262.04 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,614.94 crore in December 2020 up 100.4% from Rs. 1,803.83 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,842.60 crore in December 2020 up 78.69% from Rs. 3,829.25 crore in December 2019.

Tata Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 31.11 in December 2020 from Rs. 15.30 in December 2019.

Close

Tata Steel shares closed at 702.95 on February 08, 2021 (NSE)

Tata Steel
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations17,669.5316,361.9814,817.34
Other Operating Income296.13--444.70
Total Income From Operations17,965.6616,361.9815,262.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials3,778.443,758.103,929.42
Purchase of Traded Goods387.43198.53280.25
Increase/Decrease in Stocks307.041,216.221,325.77
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1,340.871,195.691,035.48
Depreciation971.081,006.00979.87
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses5,450.025,368.774,913.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,730.783,618.672,797.93
Other Income140.74186.2451.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,871.523,804.912,849.38
Interest800.05855.74783.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5,071.472,949.172,065.51
Exceptional Items-225.94-9.17349.23
P/L Before Tax4,845.532,940.002,414.74
Tax1,230.59735.13610.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3,614.942,204.871,803.83
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3,614.942,204.871,803.83
Equity Share Capital1,146.131,146.131,146.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS31.1118.8015.30
Diluted EPS31.1018.8015.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS31.1118.8015.30
Diluted EPS31.1018.8015.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Large #Tata Steel
first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:44 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.