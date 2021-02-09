Tata Steel Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17,965.66 crore, up 17.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17,965.66 crore in December 2020 up 17.71% from Rs. 15,262.04 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,614.94 crore in December 2020 up 100.4% from Rs. 1,803.83 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,842.60 crore in December 2020 up 78.69% from Rs. 3,829.25 crore in December 2019.

Tata Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 31.11 in December 2020 from Rs. 15.30 in December 2019.

Tata Steel shares closed at 702.95 on February 08, 2021 (NSE)