Tata Steel Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 17,173.87 crore, up 10.12% Y-o-Y

|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16,691.22
|17,579.75
|15,309.94
|Other Operating Income
|482.65
|322.29
|285.84
|Total Income From Operations
|17,173.87
|17,902.04
|15,595.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5,332.44
|4,769.16
|4,210.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|495.62
|569.18
|90.88
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-927.70
|-142.30
|429.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,312.94
|1,377.48
|1,146.64
|Depreciation
|939.73
|923.62
|913.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6,411.15
|5,332.41
|5,090.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,609.69
|5,072.49
|3,714.25
|Other Income
|585.98
|775.10
|182.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,195.67
|5,847.59
|3,896.43
|Interest
|682.04
|803.84
|670.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,513.63
|5,043.75
|3,226.25
|Exceptional Items
|259.67
|-28.19
|-1,115.45
|P/L Before Tax
|3,773.30
|5,015.56
|2,110.80
|Tax
|1,317.21
|1,747.70
|772.71
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,456.09
|3,267.86
|1,338.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,456.09
|3,267.86
|1,338.09
|Equity Share Capital
|1,146.12
|1,146.12
|971.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|21.05
|28.14
|13.33
|Diluted EPS
|21.05
|28.13
|13.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|21.05
|28.14
|13.33
|Diluted EPS
|21.05
|28.14
|13.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited