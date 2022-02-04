Tata Steel Q3 Results | Profit grows 2.5x to Rs 9,573 crore, revenue increases to Rs 60,783 crore

File image

Tata Steel Ltd on February 4 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 9,573 crore, for the third quarter ended December 2021, up 159 percent from Rs 3,697 crore reported a year ago. The company had recorded a post-tax profit of Rs 11,918 crore in the previous quarter.

Consolidated revenues for the largest private-sector steelmaker in the country stood at Rs 60,783 crore, up 45 percent from Rs 41,935 crore reported in the same period a year ago. Revenues in the preceding quarter stood at Rs 60,387 crore.

India steel demand has begun to improve on the back of continued economic recovery as 3rd wave of COVID begins to ebb. “Our steel deliveries in India expanded by 4 percent in the first nine months of the financial year along with an improvement in product mix”, TV Narendran, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director said while commenting on the performance for the quarter.

“We continue to drive value accretive growth in our chosen segments and our performance in key segments such as auto was robust despite the sector being impacted by the semiconductor shortage”, he added.

The European operations of the company continue to perform better underpinned by strong improvement in realizations.

Operational Performance

The company produced 7.76 million tons (MT) of steel during the quarter which was stable compared to 7.77 MT produced in the previous quarter and marginally higher compared to 7.74 MT produced in the same period a year ago.

Sales volume during the quarter declined both on the year as well as a sequential basis. The company sold 7.01 MT of steel during the quarter which is a decline of 5.4 percent on-year compared to 7.41 MT sold in the same period a year ago. Compared to the previous quarter, the decline is 5.1 percent from 7.39 MT.

The consolidated revenues for the quarter were stable compared to the previous quarter as the dip in volumes was more than offset by better net realizations.

“Tata Steel continued to deliver strong operating and financial performance in 3QFY22 with year on year EBIDTA growth of 64 percent and Profit after Tax growth of 159 percent”, Koushik Chatterjee, Executive Director, and Chief Financial Officer said while commenting on the performance of the quarter. “The company posted strong operating cash flows in the quarter despite a significant surge in international coal prices and increased working capital requirements”, he added.

Consolidated EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) stood at Rs 15,853 crore for the quarter, which was higher by 64 percent from Rs 9,652 crore reported in the same period a year ago. On a sequential basis, consolidated EBITDA declined by 5 percent from Rs 16,618 crore.

The company achieved a consolidated EBITDA per ton of Rs 22,663/ton compared to Rs 24,112/ton achieved during the previous quarter.

Geographical Performance

India operations witnessed an increase of 4 percent year on year and 2 percent quarter on quarter in crude steel production which came in at 4.81 MT.

Domestic deliveries increased by 2 percent on quarter and sales volume to the automotive segment remained steady on quarter. This was despite a 9 percent drop in auto OEM production due to semiconductor shortages.

India operations reported an adjusted EBITDA of Rs12,434 crore and profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs.7,787 crore.

Tata Steel Europe saw a 56 percent on-year and a 7 percent quarter-on-quarter increase in its revenues at GBP 2,246 million. EBITDA for the European business came in at GBP 290 million which works out to an EBITDA per ton of GBP 134/ton.

Margins

The operating EBITDA margins for the quarter came in at 26.1 percent which was 300 bps higher than 23 percent reported in the same quarter a year ago. EBITDA margins in the previous quarter were slightly better at 27.5 percent.

Net margins for the quarter stood at 15.8 percent which improved significantly from the 9.6 percent net margin achieved last year. On a sequential basis, however, there was a deterioration of 500 bps in net margins from 20.8 percent.

Cash Flow, Capex, and Debt

Consolidated free cash flow during the quarter was Rs 6,338 crore even though the working capital requirement increased by Rs 2,045 crore.

The company incurred a capex of Rs 2,790 crore during the quarter and “continues to remain focused on its enterprise strategy to deleverage its Balance Sheet while it pursues its growth priorities”, added Chatterjee.

The company repaid Rs 17,736 crore in the first nine months of the current fiscal thereby reducing its net debt to Rs 62,689 crore.

Consequently, Net debt to EBITDA improved to below 1 and Net debt to equity improved to 0.68x.

Tata Steel shares closed at Rs 1,176.3, up Rs 9.7 from its previous close, on the National Stock Exchange on February 4. During the past one year, the stock has generated returns of 79 percent, while in the past one month, it has gained 2.3 percent.