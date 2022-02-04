Tata Steel Q3 preview | Profit may more than double as revenue increases 40-60%

File image

Tata Steel may report a strong performance in the third quarter, driven by higher realisations and improved volumes across geographies.

Experts predict the company’s profit after tax will more than double during the three months ended December and revenue will increase by ~40-60 percent from a year earlier.

Estimates of the steelmaker’s sequential revenue performance are mixed, ranging from a decline of 1-4 percent to growth of 3-12 percent. The higher cost of coking coal—an ingredient in steelmaking—is likely to impact the bottom line, which brokerages expect may contract 10-30 percent quarter on quarter.

The country’s largest private sector steel manufacturer is scheduled to declare its results for the third quarter of FY22 on February 4.

The company had reported profit after tax of Rs 3,851 crore and revenue of Rs 41,902 crore, on a consolidated basis, in the corresponding quarter last year. This includes numbers of Bhushan Steel, which was merged with Tata Steel in the second quarter of this financial year.

In the preceding quarter, Tata Steel reported a profit of Rs 11,918 crore and revenue of Rs 60,283 crore.

Brokerage views

Phillip Capital

Consolidated volumes may decline by ~5 percent on a yearly and sequential basis. The company may report sales of ~7 million tonnes compared with 7.4 MT a year earlier and in the preceding quarter.

Domestic sales volumes are likely to jump 32 percent on-year to 4.4 MT from 3.3 MT. Domestic volumes in the previous quarter were the same at 4.4 MT.

Tata Steel Europe’s sales volumes may increase 4.3 percent on-year and 2.8 percent on-quarter to touch 2.2 MT.

“We expect higher realisations across geographies,” the brokerage said in a report.

It expects domestic realisations to improve by ~Rs 2,000/tonne sequentially, while the Europe business is expected to witness an increase of $50/tonne in realisations. Tata Steel Long Products business is likely to increase by Rs 500/tonne.

The brokerage pegs consolidated revenue for the quarter at Rs 68,658 crore, a growth of 64 percent on-year and 14 percent sequentially.

The QoQ EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin in the domestic business is likely to be dragged lower by higher coking coal costs and lower savings on iron ore, while Europe EBITDA will be impacted by higher coking coal and energy costs despite savings of $30/tonne in iron ore.

The domestic EBITDA margin is expected at 22.5 percent, or Rs 28,500/tonne, compared with Rs 20,096/tonne a year ago and Rs 30,000/tonne in the previous quarter.

Consolidated profit is likely at Rs 9,155 crore, more than doubling from a year ago. On a sequential basis, however, it would be a 20 percent decline.

Motilal Oswal

The brokerage expects a 42 percent on-year jump in consolidated revenue for Tata Steel to Rs 59,715 crore, little changed on a sequential basis.

Consolidated EBITDA may spike 88 percent on-year to Rs 18,000 crore with an EBITDA margin of 30 percent compared with 27.3 percent in the preceding quarter.

“We expect standalone EBITDA/tonne to decline 19 percent QoQ to Rs 25,524/tonne on increase in raw material costs and decline in export net sales realisations,” the brokerage said in a report.

The Europe business may continue to report strong EBITDA at $179/tonne, resulting in consolidated EBITDA of $287/tonne compared with $301/tonne in the preceding quarter.

Consolidated profit is expected to jump threefold on-year to Rs 10,391 crore, which would be a 12 percent decline sequentially.

Kotak Institutional Equities

Consolidated revenue is forecast at Rs 61,682 crore, with a YoY growth of 47 percent and a QoQ increase of ~2 percent.

“We estimate steel realisation to increase 1 percent QoQ and by 38 percent YoY, led by higher steel prices in the domestic market,” Kotak said in its report.

It expects volumes to remain flat QoQ and decline marginally on-year to 4.4 MT on lower exports.

“India EBITDA/tonne will decline 11 percent QoQ to Rs 28,435/tonne on higher coking coal costs, partly offset by higher prices,” it added. Compared with the same period last year, however, EBITDA/tonne will likely increase by 42 percent.

EBITDA/tonne for the Europe business is forecast at $198/tonne, a decline of $46/tonne from a year earlier and a 5 percent drop on-quarter.

Consolidated EBITDA margin is likely at 26.7 percent with an EBITDA of Rs 16,461 crore. Consolidated profit may come in at Rs 9,322 crore, a YoY increase of 150 percent and a sequential decline of ~22 percent.

The Tata Steel stock fell 0.4 percent to Rs 1,163 at the close on the National Stock Exchange on February 3. The stock has generated returns of 79 percent in the past year and is up about 2 percent in the past month.