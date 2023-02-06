 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Steel Q3 Preview: Net profit may tank 88%, revenue 14% on lower HRC prices

Dipti Sharma
Feb 06, 2023 / 07:07 AM IST

Axis Securities sees the Tata Goup company's operating margin at 10.6 percent as compared to 26.1 percent in the corresponding period last year and 10.1 percent in the previous quarter.

Representative image.

Tata Steel is expected to report a 12.6 percent dent in profit sequentially and 13.9 percent annually at Rs 52,352 crore in the quarter ended December 2022, according to a poll of brokerage firms conducted by Moneycontrol.

Axis Securities is of the view that the fall in revenues will be led by lower HRC prices in India and Europe QoQ and YoY. It sees margins improving sequentially dragged by lower coking coal costs at Indian operations, partially offset by higher energy costs in Europe.

Kotak Institutional Equities has estimated steel realisation to decline by 2.2 percent QoQ and 11.9 percent YoY owing to price cuts and contract resets during the reporting quarter. It expects standalone volumes to increase by 9.8 percent YoY but fall 2 percent QoQ to 4.67 million tons on a low base.

