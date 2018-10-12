Tata Steel Q2 PAT seen up 93.9% YoY to Rs. 2021.7 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 18) earnings estimates for the Metals & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects Tata Steel to report net profit at Rs. 2021.7 crore up 93.9% year-on-year (up 4.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 20.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 39243.7 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 44.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 5.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 6808.6 crore.

