Tata Steel Q2 PAT may dip 90.7% YoY to Rs. 288.4 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Metals & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects Tata Steel to report net profit at Rs. 288.4 crore down 90.7% year-on-year (down 58.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 19.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 2.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 35,172.5 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 55.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 26.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,972.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.