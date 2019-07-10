Tata Steel Q1 PAT may dip 43.3% YoY to Rs. 1,096.8 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 19) earnings estimates for the Metals & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects Tata Steel to report net profit at Rs. 1,096.8 crore down 43.3% year-on-year (down 50.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 0.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 10.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 37,897.7 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 16.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 26.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,373 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.