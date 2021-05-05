MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tata Steel posts Q4 profit of Rs 6,644 crore; revenue, operating earnings beat estimates

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 49,977.4 crore, up by 38.8 percent over Rs 36,009.4 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Moneycontrol News
May 05, 2021 / 08:07 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Steel on May 5 posted consolidated profit of Rs 6,644.1 crore for the quarter ended March 2021, with topline and operating performance beating analysts' expectations. The company had posted a loss of Rs  1,481.3 crore in the year-ago quarter.

However, the bottomline missed analysts' expectations due to higher tax cost and lower other income.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 49,977.4 crore, up by 38.8 percent over Rs 36,009.4 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

"The fourth quarter performance has been stand out in terms of both earnings and cash flows, and helped the company to report one of the highest underlying performance for the full year in spite of the pandemic related disruptions during the first half of the financial year," said Koushik Chatterjee, Executive Director and CFO.

Profit was estimated at Rs 7,050 crore on revenue of Rs 47,476 crore in Q4FY21, according to the average estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Close

Related stories

At the operating level, consolidated EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) jumped 195.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 14,184.1 crore during the quarter under review, with margin expanding 1,510 bps YoY to 28.4 percent, driven by higher steel prices.

The operating performance was ahead of CNBC-TV18 poll estimates which was pegged at Rs 13,405 crore with margin at 28.2 percent for the quarter.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Results #Tata Steel
first published: May 5, 2021 07:53 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.