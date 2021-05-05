Tata Steel posts Q4 profit of Rs 6,644 crore; revenue, operating earnings beat estimates

live bse live

Tata Steel on May 5 posted consolidated profit of Rs 6,644.1 crore for the quarter ended March 2021, with topline and operating performance beating analysts' expectations. The company had posted a loss of Rs 1,481.3 crore in the year-ago quarter.

However, the bottomline missed analysts' expectations due to higher tax cost and lower other income.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 49,977.4 crore, up by 38.8 percent over Rs 36,009.4 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

"The fourth quarter performance has been stand out in terms of both earnings and cash flows, and helped the company to report one of the highest underlying performance for the full year in spite of the pandemic related disruptions during the first half of the financial year," said Koushik Chatterjee, Executive Director and CFO.

Profit was estimated at Rs 7,050 crore on revenue of Rs 47,476 crore in Q4FY21, according to the average estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

At the operating level, consolidated EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) jumped 195.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 14,184.1 crore during the quarter under review, with margin expanding 1,510 bps YoY to 28.4 percent, driven by higher steel prices.

The operating performance was ahead of CNBC-TV18 poll estimates which was pegged at Rs 13,405 crore with margin at 28.2 percent for the quarter.