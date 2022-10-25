 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Steel Long Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,913.94 crore, up 16.89% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Steel Long Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,913.94 crore in September 2022 up 16.89% from Rs. 1,637.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 333.36 crore in September 2022 down 347.35% from Rs. 134.77 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.62 crore in September 2022 down 70.41% from Rs. 306.23 crore in September 2021.

Tata Steel Long shares closed at 613.40 on October 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.50% returns over the last 6 months and -26.67% over the last 12 months.

Tata Steel Long Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,913.94 1,994.25 1,637.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,913.94 1,994.25 1,637.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,441.30 1,665.31 1,031.72
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 84.56 -147.26 -47.48
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 45.37 60.50 51.87
Depreciation 86.30 85.76 82.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 417.51 483.73 359.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -161.10 -153.79 159.42
Other Income 165.42 160.53 64.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.32 6.74 223.92
Interest 345.40 341.54 24.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -341.08 -334.80 199.42
Exceptional Items -- -- -14.71
P/L Before Tax -341.08 -334.80 184.71
Tax -7.72 -3.71 49.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -333.36 -331.09 134.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -333.36 -331.09 134.77
Equity Share Capital 45.10 45.10 45.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -73.92 -73.41 29.88
Diluted EPS -73.92 -73.41 29.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -73.92 -73.41 29.88
Diluted EPS -73.92 -73.41 29.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron #Tata Steel Long #Tata Steel Long Products
Oct 25, 2022 08:33 am
