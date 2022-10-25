Tata Steel Long Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,913.94 crore, up 16.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,913.94 crore in September 2022 up 16.89% from Rs. 1,637.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 333.36 crore in September 2022 down 347.35% from Rs. 134.77 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.62 crore in September 2022 down 70.41% from Rs. 306.23 crore in September 2021.

Tata Steel Long shares closed at 613.40 on October 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.50% returns over the last 6 months and -26.67% over the last 12 months.