Tata Steel Long Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,913.94 crore, up 16.89% Y-o-Y
October 25, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Steel Long Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,913.94 crore in September 2022 up 16.89% from Rs. 1,637.37 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 333.36 crore in September 2022 down 347.35% from Rs. 134.77 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.62 crore in September 2022 down 70.41% from Rs. 306.23 crore in September 2021.
Tata Steel Long shares closed at 613.40 on October 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.50% returns over the last 6 months and -26.67% over the last 12 months.
|Tata Steel Long Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,913.94
|1,994.25
|1,637.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,913.94
|1,994.25
|1,637.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,441.30
|1,665.31
|1,031.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|84.56
|-147.26
|-47.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|45.37
|60.50
|51.87
|Depreciation
|86.30
|85.76
|82.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|417.51
|483.73
|359.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-161.10
|-153.79
|159.42
|Other Income
|165.42
|160.53
|64.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.32
|6.74
|223.92
|Interest
|345.40
|341.54
|24.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-341.08
|-334.80
|199.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-14.71
|P/L Before Tax
|-341.08
|-334.80
|184.71
|Tax
|-7.72
|-3.71
|49.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-333.36
|-331.09
|134.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-333.36
|-331.09
|134.77
|Equity Share Capital
|45.10
|45.10
|45.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-73.92
|-73.41
|29.88
|Diluted EPS
|-73.92
|-73.41
|29.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-73.92
|-73.41
|29.88
|Diluted EPS
|-73.92
|-73.41
|29.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited