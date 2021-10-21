Tata Steel Long Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,637.37 crore, up 38.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,637.37 crore in September 2021 up 38.07% from Rs. 1,185.86 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 134.77 crore in September 2021 up 128.23% from Rs. 59.05 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 306.23 crore in September 2021 up 53.72% from Rs. 199.21 crore in September 2020.

Tata Steel Long EPS has increased to Rs. 29.88 in September 2021 from Rs. 13.09 in September 2020.

Tata Steel Long shares closed at 913.80 on October 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.29% returns over the last 6 months and 99.22% over the last 12 months.