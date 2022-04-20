 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Steel Long Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,799.40 crore, up 16.34% Y-o-Y

Apr 20, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Steel Long Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,799.40 crore in March 2022 up 16.34% from Rs. 1,546.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.62 crore in March 2022 down 82.46% from Rs. 339.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 188.61 crore in March 2022 down 63.25% from Rs. 513.29 crore in March 2021.

Tata Steel Long EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.22 in March 2022 from Rs. 75.35 in March 2021.

Tata Steel Long shares closed at 799.20 on April 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.71% returns over the last 6 months and -0.79% over the last 12 months.

Tata Steel Long Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,799.40 1,677.22 1,546.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,799.40 1,677.22 1,546.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,132.35 1,013.20 671.96
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.21 -15.10 -32.82
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 53.75 57.93 50.28
Depreciation 71.33 82.11 84.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 462.17 369.91 359.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 93.01 169.17 413.79
Other Income 24.27 9.76 15.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 117.28 178.93 429.26
Interest 31.85 22.29 46.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 85.43 156.64 383.17
Exceptional Items -- -12.43 --
P/L Before Tax 85.43 144.21 383.17
Tax 25.81 40.33 43.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 59.62 103.88 339.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 59.62 103.88 339.85
Equity Share Capital 45.10 45.10 45.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.22 23.03 75.35
Diluted EPS 13.22 23.03 75.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.22 23.03 75.35
Diluted EPS 13.22 23.03 75.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

