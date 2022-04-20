Tata Steel Long Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,799.40 crore, up 16.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,799.40 crore in March 2022 up 16.34% from Rs. 1,546.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.62 crore in March 2022 down 82.46% from Rs. 339.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 188.61 crore in March 2022 down 63.25% from Rs. 513.29 crore in March 2021.

Tata Steel Long EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.22 in March 2022 from Rs. 75.35 in March 2021.

Tata Steel Long shares closed at 799.20 on April 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.71% returns over the last 6 months and -0.79% over the last 12 months.