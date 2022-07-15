 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Steel Long Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,994.25 crore, up 18.17% Y-o-Y

Jul 15, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Steel Long Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,994.25 crore in June 2022 up 18.17% from Rs. 1,687.64 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 331.09 crore in June 2022 down 199.85% from Rs. 331.60 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.50 crore in June 2022 down 83.46% from Rs. 559.18 crore in June 2021.

Tata Steel Long shares closed at 605.15 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.18% returns over the last 6 months and -44.86% over the last 12 months.

Tata Steel Long Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,994.25 1,799.40 1,687.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,994.25 1,799.40 1,687.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,665.31 1,132.35 752.34
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -147.26 -13.21 -23.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 60.50 53.75 52.88
Depreciation 85.76 71.33 83.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 483.73 462.17 385.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -153.79 93.01 436.37
Other Income 160.53 24.27 38.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.74 117.28 475.35
Interest 341.54 31.85 31.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -334.80 85.43 444.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -334.80 85.43 444.03
Tax -3.71 25.81 112.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -331.09 59.62 331.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -331.09 59.62 331.60
Equity Share Capital 45.10 45.10 45.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -73.41 13.22 73.53
Diluted EPS -73.41 13.22 73.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -73.41 13.22 73.53
Diluted EPS -73.41 13.22 73.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Jul 15, 2022
