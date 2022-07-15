Tata Steel Long Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,994.25 crore, up 18.17% Y-o-Y
July 15, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Steel Long Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,994.25 crore in June 2022 up 18.17% from Rs. 1,687.64 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 331.09 crore in June 2022 down 199.85% from Rs. 331.60 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.50 crore in June 2022 down 83.46% from Rs. 559.18 crore in June 2021.
Tata Steel Long shares closed at 605.15 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.18% returns over the last 6 months and -44.86% over the last 12 months.
|Tata Steel Long Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,994.25
|1,799.40
|1,687.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,994.25
|1,799.40
|1,687.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,665.31
|1,132.35
|752.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-147.26
|-13.21
|-23.35
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|60.50
|53.75
|52.88
|Depreciation
|85.76
|71.33
|83.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|483.73
|462.17
|385.57
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-153.79
|93.01
|436.37
|Other Income
|160.53
|24.27
|38.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.74
|117.28
|475.35
|Interest
|341.54
|31.85
|31.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-334.80
|85.43
|444.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-334.80
|85.43
|444.03
|Tax
|-3.71
|25.81
|112.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-331.09
|59.62
|331.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-331.09
|59.62
|331.60
|Equity Share Capital
|45.10
|45.10
|45.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-73.41
|13.22
|73.53
|Diluted EPS
|-73.41
|13.22
|73.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-73.41
|13.22
|73.53
|Diluted EPS
|-73.41
|13.22
|73.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited