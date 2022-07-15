Tata Steel Long Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,994.25 crore, up 18.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,994.25 crore in June 2022 up 18.17% from Rs. 1,687.64 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 331.09 crore in June 2022 down 199.85% from Rs. 331.60 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.50 crore in June 2022 down 83.46% from Rs. 559.18 crore in June 2021.

Tata Steel Long shares closed at 605.15 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.18% returns over the last 6 months and -44.86% over the last 12 months.