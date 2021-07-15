Tata Steel Long Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,687.64 crore, up 158.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,687.64 crore in June 2021 up 158.4% from Rs. 653.10 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 331.60 crore in June 2021 up 352.51% from Rs. 131.32 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 559.18 crore in June 2021 up 2880.7% from Rs. 18.76 crore in June 2020.

Tata Steel Long EPS has increased to Rs. 73.53 in June 2021 from Rs. 29.12 in June 2020.

Tata Steel Long shares closed at 1,097.45 on July 14, 2021 (NSE) and has given 27.18% returns over the last 6 months and 333.77% over the last 12 months.