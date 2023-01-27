 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Steel Long Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,790.41 crore, up 6.75% Y-o-Y

Jan 27, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Steel Long Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,790.41 crore in December 2022 up 6.75% from Rs. 1,677.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 236.93 crore in December 2022 down 328.08% from Rs. 103.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 229.41 crore in December 2022 down 12.12% from Rs. 261.04 crore in December 2021.

Tata Steel Long Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,790.41 1,913.94 1,677.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,790.41 1,913.94 1,677.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,252.97 1,441.30 1,013.20
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -35.45 84.56 -15.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 55.15 45.37 57.93
Depreciation 89.20 86.30 82.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 450.33 417.51 369.91
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -21.79 -161.10 169.17
Other Income 162.00 165.42 9.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 140.21 4.32 178.93
Interest 350.11 345.40 22.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -209.90 -341.08 156.64
Exceptional Items -1.65 -- -12.43
P/L Before Tax -211.55 -341.08 144.21
Tax 25.38 -7.72 40.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -236.93 -333.36 103.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -236.93 -333.36 103.88
Equity Share Capital 45.10 45.10 45.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -52.53 -73.92 23.03
Diluted EPS -52.53 -73.92 23.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -52.53 -73.92 23.03
Diluted EPS -52.53 -73.92 23.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited