    Tata Steel Long Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,790.41 crore, up 6.75% Y-o-Y

    January 27, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Steel Long Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,790.41 crore in December 2022 up 6.75% from Rs. 1,677.22 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 236.93 crore in December 2022 down 328.08% from Rs. 103.88 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 229.41 crore in December 2022 down 12.12% from Rs. 261.04 crore in December 2021.

    Tata Steel Long Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,790.411,913.941,677.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,790.411,913.941,677.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,252.971,441.301,013.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-35.4584.56-15.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost55.1545.3757.93
    Depreciation89.2086.3082.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses450.33417.51369.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-21.79-161.10169.17
    Other Income162.00165.429.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax140.214.32178.93
    Interest350.11345.4022.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-209.90-341.08156.64
    Exceptional Items-1.65---12.43
    P/L Before Tax-211.55-341.08144.21
    Tax25.38-7.7240.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-236.93-333.36103.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-236.93-333.36103.88
    Equity Share Capital45.1045.1045.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-52.53-73.9223.03
    Diluted EPS-52.53-73.9223.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-52.53-73.9223.03
    Diluted EPS-52.53-73.9223.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited