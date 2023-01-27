Tata Steel Long Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,790.41 crore, up 6.75% Y-o-Y
January 27, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Steel Long Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,790.41 crore in December 2022 up 6.75% from Rs. 1,677.22 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 236.93 crore in December 2022 down 328.08% from Rs. 103.88 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 229.41 crore in December 2022 down 12.12% from Rs. 261.04 crore in December 2021.
Tata Steel Long shares closed at 714.35 on January 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.49% returns over the last 6 months and -0.53% over the last 12 months.
|Tata Steel Long Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,790.41
|1,913.94
|1,677.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,790.41
|1,913.94
|1,677.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,252.97
|1,441.30
|1,013.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-35.45
|84.56
|-15.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|55.15
|45.37
|57.93
|Depreciation
|89.20
|86.30
|82.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|450.33
|417.51
|369.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-21.79
|-161.10
|169.17
|Other Income
|162.00
|165.42
|9.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|140.21
|4.32
|178.93
|Interest
|350.11
|345.40
|22.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-209.90
|-341.08
|156.64
|Exceptional Items
|-1.65
|--
|-12.43
|P/L Before Tax
|-211.55
|-341.08
|144.21
|Tax
|25.38
|-7.72
|40.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-236.93
|-333.36
|103.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-236.93
|-333.36
|103.88
|Equity Share Capital
|45.10
|45.10
|45.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-52.53
|-73.92
|23.03
|Diluted EPS
|-52.53
|-73.92
|23.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-52.53
|-73.92
|23.03
|Diluted EPS
|-52.53
|-73.92
|23.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited