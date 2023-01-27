Tata Steel Long Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,790.41 crore, up 6.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,790.41 crore in December 2022 up 6.75% from Rs. 1,677.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 236.93 crore in December 2022 down 328.08% from Rs. 103.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 229.41 crore in December 2022 down 12.12% from Rs. 261.04 crore in December 2021.

Tata Steel Long shares closed at 714.35 on January 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.49% returns over the last 6 months and -0.53% over the last 12 months.