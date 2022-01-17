Tata Steel Long Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,677.22 crore, up 22.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,677.22 crore in December 2021 up 22.95% from Rs. 1,364.17 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.88 crore in December 2021 down 65.87% from Rs. 304.39 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 261.04 crore in December 2021 down 41.39% from Rs. 445.39 crore in December 2020.

Tata Steel Long EPS has decreased to Rs. 23.03 in December 2021 from Rs. 67.49 in December 2020.

Tata Steel Long shares closed at 831.05 on January 14, 2022 (NSE)