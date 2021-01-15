MARKET NEWS

Tata Steel Long Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,364.17 crore, up 36.51% Y-o-Y

January 15, 2021 / 10:26 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Steel Long Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,364.17 crore in December 2020 up 36.51% from Rs. 999.31 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 304.39 crore in December 2020 up 371.29% from Rs. 112.20 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 445.39 crore in December 2020 up 909.73% from Rs. 44.11 crore in December 2019.

Tata Steel Long EPS has increased to Rs. 67.49 in December 2020 from Rs. 24.88 in December 2019.

Tata Steel Long shares closed at 719.10 on January 14, 2021 (NSE) and has given 182.33% returns over the last 6 months and 56.38% over the last 12 months.

Tata Steel Long Products
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,364.171,185.86999.31
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,364.171,185.86999.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials549.40576.50587.90
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.4385.1762.85
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost56.4660.7947.69
Depreciation84.7078.6483.09
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses347.24279.84266.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax324.94104.92-48.24
Other Income35.7515.659.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax360.69120.57-38.98
Interest56.7562.7972.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax303.9457.78-111.78
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax303.9457.78-111.78
Tax-0.45-1.270.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities304.3959.05-112.20
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period304.3959.05-112.20
Equity Share Capital45.1045.1045.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS67.4913.09-24.88
Diluted EPS67.4913.09-24.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS67.4913.09-24.88
Diluted EPS67.4913.09-24.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 15, 2021 10:11 am

