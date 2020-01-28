Tata Steel Long Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 999.31 crore, up 283.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 999.31 crore in December 2019 up 283.13% from Rs. 260.83 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 112.20 crore in December 2019 down 518.66% from Rs. 26.80 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.11 crore in December 2019 down 4.75% from Rs. 46.31 crore in December 2018.

Tata Steel Long shares closed at 427.90 on January 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -11.49% returns over the last 6 months and -25.43% over the last 12 months.