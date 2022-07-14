 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Steel Long Products posts Rs 331 cr net loss in June quarter

Jul 14, 2022 / 10:26 PM IST

Tata Steel Long Products Limited (TSLP) on Thursday posted a net loss of Rs 331.09 crore in the June quarter, mainly on account of higher expenses. The company had a profit of Rs 331.60 in the year-ago period.

Its total income, however, rose to Rs 2,154.78 crore from Rs 1,726.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2021. The company saw its expenses rise to Rs 2,489.58 crore from Rs 1,282.59 crore in the same period a year ago.

A subsidiary of Tata Steel, TSLP is one of India's largest integrated special steel and merchant direct reduced iron (sponge iron) players. Through TSLP, Tata Steel recently completed the acquisition of Odisha-based one Million Tonne Per Annum (MTPA) steel mill NINL for a consideration amount of Rs 12,000 crore.

first published: Jul 14, 2022 10:24 pm
