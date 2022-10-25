 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tata Steel Long Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,869.18 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Steel Long Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,869.18 crore in September 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

Tata Steel Long shares closed at 614.90 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.29% returns over the last 6 months and -26.49% over the last 12 months.

Tata Steel Long Products
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,869.18 1,994.25 1,364.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,869.18 1,994.25 1,364.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,358.08 1,665.31 549.40
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 98.46 -147.26 1.43
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 106.09 60.50 56.46
Depreciation 226.98 85.76 84.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 561.73 483.73 347.25
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -482.16 -153.79 324.93
Other Income 51.83 160.53 35.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -430.33 6.74 360.70
Interest 344.91 341.54 56.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -775.24 -334.80 303.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -775.24 -334.80 303.95
Tax -113.44 -3.71 -0.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -661.80 -331.09 304.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -661.80 -331.09 304.40
Minority Interest 15.58 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -646.22 -331.09 304.40
Equity Share Capital 45.10 45.10 45.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -143.29 -73.41 67.49
Diluted EPS -143.29 -- 67.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -143.29 -73.41 67.49
Diluted EPS -143.29 -- 67.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron #Tata Steel Long #Tata Steel Long Products
first published: Oct 25, 2022 08:55 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.