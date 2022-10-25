Tata Steel Long Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,869.18 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Steel Long Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,869.18 crore in September 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.
Tata Steel Long shares closed at 614.90 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.29% returns over the last 6 months and -26.49% over the last 12 months.
|
|Tata Steel Long Products
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,869.18
|1,994.25
|1,364.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,869.18
|1,994.25
|1,364.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,358.08
|1,665.31
|549.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|98.46
|-147.26
|1.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|106.09
|60.50
|56.46
|Depreciation
|226.98
|85.76
|84.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|561.73
|483.73
|347.25
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-482.16
|-153.79
|324.93
|Other Income
|51.83
|160.53
|35.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-430.33
|6.74
|360.70
|Interest
|344.91
|341.54
|56.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-775.24
|-334.80
|303.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-775.24
|-334.80
|303.95
|Tax
|-113.44
|-3.71
|-0.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-661.80
|-331.09
|304.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-661.80
|-331.09
|304.40
|Minority Interest
|15.58
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-646.22
|-331.09
|304.40
|Equity Share Capital
|45.10
|45.10
|45.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-143.29
|-73.41
|67.49
|Diluted EPS
|-143.29
|--
|67.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-143.29
|-73.41
|67.49
|Diluted EPS
|-143.29
|--
|67.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited