Tata Steel Long Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,869.18 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Dec'20 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,869.18 1,994.25 1,364.17 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,869.18 1,994.25 1,364.17 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,358.08 1,665.31 549.40 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 98.46 -147.26 1.43 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 106.09 60.50 56.46 Depreciation 226.98 85.76 84.70 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 561.73 483.73 347.25 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -482.16 -153.79 324.93 Other Income 51.83 160.53 35.77 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -430.33 6.74 360.70 Interest 344.91 341.54 56.75 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -775.24 -334.80 303.95 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -775.24 -334.80 303.95 Tax -113.44 -3.71 -0.45 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -661.80 -331.09 304.40 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -661.80 -331.09 304.40 Minority Interest 15.58 -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -646.22 -331.09 304.40 Equity Share Capital 45.10 45.10 45.10 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -143.29 -73.41 67.49 Diluted EPS -143.29 -- 67.49 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -143.29 -73.41 67.49 Diluted EPS -143.29 -- 67.49 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited