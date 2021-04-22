MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tata Steel Long Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,546.74 crore, up 53.4% Y-o-Y

April 22, 2021 / 08:16 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Steel Long Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,546.74 crore in March 2021 up 53.4% from Rs. 1,008.30 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 339.86 crore in March 2021 up 355.09% from Rs. 133.23 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 513.30 crore in March 2021 up 230.69% from Rs. 155.22 crore in March 2020.

Tata Steel Long EPS has increased to Rs. 75.36 in March 2021 from Rs. 29.54 in March 2020.

Close

Tata Steel Long shares closed at 805.55 on April 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 75.62% returns over the last 6 months and 251.46% over the last 12 months.

Tata Steel Long Products
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,546.741,364.171,008.30
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,546.741,364.171,008.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials671.96549.40527.87
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-32.821.43-22.42
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost50.2856.4651.53
Depreciation84.0384.7081.87
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses359.50347.25315.24
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax413.79324.9354.21
Other Income15.4835.7719.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax429.27360.7073.35
Interest46.0956.7572.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax383.18303.951.24
Exceptional Items-----133.72
P/L Before Tax383.18303.95-132.48
Tax43.32-0.450.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities339.86304.40-133.23
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period339.86304.40-133.23
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates339.86304.40-133.23
Equity Share Capital45.1045.1045.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS75.3667.49-29.54
Diluted EPS75.3667.49-29.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS75.3667.49-29.54
Diluted EPS75.3667.49-29.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron #Tata Steel Long #Tata Steel Long Products
first published: Apr 22, 2021 08:11 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.