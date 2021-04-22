Tata Steel Long Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,546.74 crore, up 53.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,546.74 crore in March 2021 up 53.4% from Rs. 1,008.30 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 339.86 crore in March 2021 up 355.09% from Rs. 133.23 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 513.30 crore in March 2021 up 230.69% from Rs. 155.22 crore in March 2020.

Tata Steel Long EPS has increased to Rs. 75.36 in March 2021 from Rs. 29.54 in March 2020.

Tata Steel Long shares closed at 805.55 on April 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 75.62% returns over the last 6 months and 251.46% over the last 12 months.