Tata Steel Long Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,364.17 crore, up 36.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,364.17 crore in December 2020 up 36.51% from Rs. 999.31 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 304.40 crore in December 2020 up 371.33% from Rs. 112.19 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 445.40 crore in December 2020 up 909.52% from Rs. 44.12 crore in December 2019.

Tata Steel Long EPS has increased to Rs. 67.49 in December 2020 from Rs. 24.88 in December 2019.

Tata Steel Long shares closed at 719.10 on January 14, 2021 (NSE) and has given 182.33% returns over the last 6 months and 56.38% over the last 12 months.