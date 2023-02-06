 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Steel declares a surprise net loss of Rs 2,224 crore in Q3

Feb 06, 2023 / 07:23 PM IST

Tata Steel on February 6 reported a surprise consolidated net loss of Rs 2,223.84 crore for the quarter ended December 2022, against a profit of Rs 9,572.67 crore in the same quarter last year.

The steelmaker in an exchange filing said its revenue from operations fell 6.08 percent year on year (YoY) to Rs 57,083.56 crore from Rs 60,783.11 crore.

The company said during the quarter, EBITDA was Rs 4,154 crore, with
an EBITDA margin of 7 percent. Profitability was affected by the sharp drop in realisations and spreads in Europe, it added.