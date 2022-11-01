Tata Steel Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59,877.52 crore, down 0.67% Y-o-Y

|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|59,512.54
|63,430.07
|60,282.78
|Other Operating Income
|364.98
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|59,877.52
|63,430.07
|60,282.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|27,976.56
|26,319.86
|18,132.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3,269.93
|4,999.50
|4,085.18
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|280.59
|-8,098.74
|-3,103.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5,318.25
|5,963.40
|5,861.85
|Depreciation
|2,347.82
|2,236.79
|2,288.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16,971.87
|19,273.25
|18,850.08
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,712.50
|12,736.01
|14,167.27
|Other Income
|329.26
|268.08
|270.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,041.76
|13,004.09
|14,438.12
|Interest
|1,519.07
|1,218.11
|1,019.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,522.69
|11,785.98
|13,418.35
|Exceptional Items
|-19.43
|-39.24
|515.96
|P/L Before Tax
|2,503.26
|11,746.74
|13,934.31
|Tax
|1,308.06
|4,192.26
|1,571.87
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,195.20
|7,554.48
|12,362.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,195.20
|7,554.48
|12,362.44
|Minority Interest
|217.36
|50.96
|-629.59
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|101.86
|159.52
|185.26
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,514.42
|7,764.96
|11,918.11
|Equity Share Capital
|1,221.21
|1,221.21
|1,202.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.24
|63.59
|99.16
|Diluted EPS
|1.24
|63.57
|99.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.98
|63.59
|99.16
|Diluted EPS
|1.24
|63.57
|99.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited