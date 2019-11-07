Tata Steel Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 34,579.18 crore, down 20.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34,579.18 crore in September 2019 down 20.59% from Rs. 43,544.10 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,405.43 crore in September 2019 down 5.37% from Rs. 3,598.73 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,003.11 crore in September 2019 down 56.83% from Rs. 9,273.94 crore in September 2018.

Tata Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 29.25 in September 2019 from Rs. 31.07 in September 2018.

Tata Steel shares closed at 404.45 on November 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -24.54% returns over the last 6 months and -29.75% over the last 12 months.