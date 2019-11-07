Tata Steel Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 34,579.18 crore, down 20.59% Y-o-Y

|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|33,953.75
|35,382.16
|42,946.98
|Other Operating Income
|625.43
|564.95
|597.12
|Total Income From Operations
|34,579.18
|35,947.11
|43,544.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13,676.17
|14,491.23
|14,042.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,187.83
|1,635.42
|3,649.58
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-16.32
|-2,364.54
|-150.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4,604.80
|4,899.36
|4,996.32
|Depreciation
|2,127.16
|2,082.84
|1,907.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11,307.14
|11,908.74
|12,086.45
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,692.40
|3,294.06
|7,011.60
|Other Income
|183.55
|251.10
|354.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,875.95
|3,545.16
|7,366.03
|Interest
|1,871.37
|1,806.43
|2,153.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.58
|1,738.73
|5,212.97
|Exceptional Items
|-33.56
|16.00
|163.77
|P/L Before Tax
|-28.98
|1,754.73
|5,376.74
|Tax
|-4,049.99
|1,123.82
|2,326.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4,021.01
|630.91
|3,050.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-741.14
|18.84
|-5.48
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3,279.87
|649.75
|3,044.89
|Minority Interest
|103.12
|8.53
|482.53
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|22.44
|52.22
|71.31
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3,405.43
|710.50
|3,598.73
|Equity Share Capital
|1,144.94
|1,144.94
|1,144.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|29.25
|5.83
|31.07
|Diluted EPS
|29.25
|5.83
|31.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|29.25
|5.83
|31.07
|Diluted EPS
|29.25
|5.83
|31.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited