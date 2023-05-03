Tata Steel Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 62,961.54 crore, down 9.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Steel are:Net Sales at Rs 62,961.54 crore in March 2023 down 9.18% from Rs. 69,323.50 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,704.86 crore in March 2023 down 82.53% from Rs. 9,756.20 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,388.74 crore in March 2023 down 51.78% from Rs. 15,321.81 crore in March 2022.
Tata Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.40 in March 2023 from Rs. 79.91 in March 2022.
|Tata Steel shares closed at 110.30 on May 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.80% returns over the last 6 months and -17.64% over the last 12 months.
|Tata Steel
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|62,238.78
|57,083.56
|69,323.50
|Other Operating Income
|722.76
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|62,961.54
|57,083.56
|69,323.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|22,679.34
|24,695.38
|21,420.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3,308.75
|3,535.93
|3,451.81
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2,667.98
|1,791.28
|2,757.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5,795.27
|5,342.40
|6,056.24
|Depreciation
|2,382.21
|2,368.38
|2,243.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21,291.00
|17,670.73
|20,607.45
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,836.99
|1,679.46
|12,786.22
|Other Income
|169.54
|270.60
|292.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,006.53
|1,950.06
|13,078.42
|Interest
|1,793.60
|1,767.92
|1,098.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,212.93
|182.14
|11,979.91
|Exceptional Items
|11.59
|160.34
|-274.29
|P/L Before Tax
|3,224.52
|342.48
|11,705.62
|Tax
|1,754.53
|2,904.92
|2,029.85
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,469.99
|-2,562.44
|9,675.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,469.99
|-2,562.44
|9,675.77
|Minority Interest
|138.62
|278.11
|-78.92
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|96.25
|60.49
|159.35
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,704.86
|-2,223.84
|9,756.20
|Equity Share Capital
|1,221.24
|1,221.21
|1,221.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.40
|-1.82
|79.91
|Diluted EPS
|1.40
|-1.82
|79.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.40
|-1.82
|79.91
|Diluted EPS
|1.40
|-1.82
|79.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited