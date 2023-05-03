Tata Steel Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 62,961.54 crore, down 9.18% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 62,238.78 57,083.56 69,323.50 Other Operating Income 722.76 -- -- Total Income From Operations 62,961.54 57,083.56 69,323.50 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 22,679.34 24,695.38 21,420.96 Purchase of Traded Goods 3,308.75 3,535.93 3,451.81 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2,667.98 1,791.28 2,757.43 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 5,795.27 5,342.40 6,056.24 Depreciation 2,382.21 2,368.38 2,243.39 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 21,291.00 17,670.73 20,607.45 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4,836.99 1,679.46 12,786.22 Other Income 169.54 270.60 292.20 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5,006.53 1,950.06 13,078.42 Interest 1,793.60 1,767.92 1,098.51 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3,212.93 182.14 11,979.91 Exceptional Items 11.59 160.34 -274.29 P/L Before Tax 3,224.52 342.48 11,705.62 Tax 1,754.53 2,904.92 2,029.85 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,469.99 -2,562.44 9,675.77 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,469.99 -2,562.44 9,675.77 Minority Interest 138.62 278.11 -78.92 Share Of P/L Of Associates 96.25 60.49 159.35 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,704.86 -2,223.84 9,756.20 Equity Share Capital 1,221.24 1,221.21 1,221.21 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.40 -1.82 79.91 Diluted EPS 1.40 -1.82 79.88 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.40 -1.82 79.91 Diluted EPS 1.40 -1.82 79.88 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited