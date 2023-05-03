English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tata Steel Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 62,961.54 crore, down 9.18% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Steel are:Net Sales at Rs 62,961.54 crore in March 2023 down 9.18% from Rs. 69,323.50 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,704.86 crore in March 2023 down 82.53% from Rs. 9,756.20 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,388.74 crore in March 2023 down 51.78% from Rs. 15,321.81 crore in March 2022.
    Tata Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.40 in March 2023 from Rs. 79.91 in March 2022.Tata Steel shares closed at 110.30 on May 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.80% returns over the last 6 months and -17.64% over the last 12 months.
    Tata Steel
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations62,238.7857,083.5669,323.50
    Other Operating Income722.76----
    Total Income From Operations62,961.5457,083.5669,323.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22,679.3424,695.3821,420.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods3,308.753,535.933,451.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2,667.981,791.282,757.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5,795.275,342.406,056.24
    Depreciation2,382.212,368.382,243.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21,291.0017,670.7320,607.45
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,836.991,679.4612,786.22
    Other Income169.54270.60292.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,006.531,950.0613,078.42
    Interest1,793.601,767.921,098.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,212.93182.1411,979.91
    Exceptional Items11.59160.34-274.29
    P/L Before Tax3,224.52342.4811,705.62
    Tax1,754.532,904.922,029.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,469.99-2,562.449,675.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,469.99-2,562.449,675.77
    Minority Interest138.62278.11-78.92
    Share Of P/L Of Associates96.2560.49159.35
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,704.86-2,223.849,756.20
    Equity Share Capital1,221.241,221.211,221.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.40-1.8279.91
    Diluted EPS1.40-1.8279.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.40-1.8279.91
    Diluted EPS1.40-1.8279.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tata Steel
    first published: May 3, 2023 11:11 am