Tata Steel Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69,323.50 crore, up 38.71% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Steel are:

Net Sales at Rs 69,323.50 crore in March 2022 up 38.71% from Rs. 49,977.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9,756.20 crore in March 2022 up 46.84% from Rs. 6,644.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15,321.81 crore in March 2022 up 5.99% from Rs. 14,456.26 crore in March 2021.

Tata Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 79.91 in March 2022 from Rs. 57.53 in March 2021.

Tata Steel shares closed at 1,295.20 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.40% returns over the last 6 months and 21.64% over the last 12 months.

Tata Steel
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 69,323.50 60,783.11 48,950.89
Other Operating Income -- -- 1,026.51
Total Income From Operations 69,323.50 60,783.11 49,977.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 21,420.96 20,546.54 13,236.35
Purchase of Traded Goods 3,451.81 3,539.48 3,521.84
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2,757.43 -3,960.26 -1,642.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6,056.24 5,683.44 5,391.17
Depreciation 2,243.39 2,244.09 2,392.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20,607.45 19,080.24 15,286.07
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12,786.22 13,649.58 11,791.67
Other Income 292.20 59.61 272.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13,078.42 13,709.19 12,063.85
Interest 1,098.51 1,532.49 1,866.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11,979.91 12,176.70 10,197.58
Exceptional Items -274.29 -193.40 -991.13
P/L Before Tax 11,705.62 11,983.30 9,206.45
Tax 2,029.85 2,567.42 2,194.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9,675.77 9,415.88 7,011.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9,675.77 9,415.88 7,011.50
Minority Interest -78.92 -25.49 -517.76
Share Of P/L Of Associates 159.35 182.28 150.41
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 9,756.20 9,572.67 6,644.15
Equity Share Capital 1,221.21 1,221.17 1,197.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 79.91 79.10 57.53
Diluted EPS 79.88 79.06 57.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 79.91 79.10 57.53
Diluted EPS 79.88 79.06 57.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

