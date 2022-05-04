Tata Steel Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69,323.50 crore, up 38.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69,323.50 crore in March 2022 up 38.71% from Rs. 49,977.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9,756.20 crore in March 2022 up 46.84% from Rs. 6,644.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15,321.81 crore in March 2022 up 5.99% from Rs. 14,456.26 crore in March 2021.

Tata Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 79.91 in March 2022 from Rs. 57.53 in March 2021.

Tata Steel shares closed at 1,295.20 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.40% returns over the last 6 months and 21.64% over the last 12 months.