Tata Steel Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69,323.50 crore, up 38.71% Y-o-Y

|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|69,323.50
|60,783.11
|48,950.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|1,026.51
|Total Income From Operations
|69,323.50
|60,783.11
|49,977.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21,420.96
|20,546.54
|13,236.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3,451.81
|3,539.48
|3,521.84
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2,757.43
|-3,960.26
|-1,642.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6,056.24
|5,683.44
|5,391.17
|Depreciation
|2,243.39
|2,244.09
|2,392.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20,607.45
|19,080.24
|15,286.07
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12,786.22
|13,649.58
|11,791.67
|Other Income
|292.20
|59.61
|272.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13,078.42
|13,709.19
|12,063.85
|Interest
|1,098.51
|1,532.49
|1,866.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|11,979.91
|12,176.70
|10,197.58
|Exceptional Items
|-274.29
|-193.40
|-991.13
|P/L Before Tax
|11,705.62
|11,983.30
|9,206.45
|Tax
|2,029.85
|2,567.42
|2,194.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|9,675.77
|9,415.88
|7,011.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|9,675.77
|9,415.88
|7,011.50
|Minority Interest
|-78.92
|-25.49
|-517.76
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|159.35
|182.28
|150.41
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|9,756.20
|9,572.67
|6,644.15
|Equity Share Capital
|1,221.21
|1,221.17
|1,197.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|79.91
|79.10
|57.53
|Diluted EPS
|79.88
|79.06
|57.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|79.91
|79.10
|57.53
|Diluted EPS
|79.88
|79.06
|57.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited