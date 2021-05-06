Tata Steel Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 49,977.40 crore, up 47.99% Y-o-Y

|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|48,950.89
|38,805.91
|33,769.95
|Other Operating Income
|1,026.51
|788.18
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|49,977.40
|39,594.09
|33,769.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13,236.35
|12,443.28
|12,226.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3,521.84
|1,270.16
|1,068.86
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1,642.11
|-801.17
|-1,540.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5,391.17
|5,314.72
|4,735.00
|Depreciation
|2,392.41
|2,274.76
|2,224.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15,286.07
|11,903.55
|12,632.90
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11,791.67
|7,188.79
|2,422.74
|Other Income
|272.18
|214.96
|1,315.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12,063.85
|7,403.75
|3,738.65
|Interest
|1,866.27
|1,777.88
|1,925.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10,197.58
|5,625.87
|1,813.57
|Exceptional Items
|-991.13
|-153.55
|-3,405.85
|P/L Before Tax
|9,206.45
|5,472.32
|-1,592.28
|Tax
|2,194.95
|1,571.66
|-263.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|7,011.50
|3,900.66
|-1,329.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|21.90
|-379.18
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|7,011.50
|3,922.56
|-1,708.18
|Minority Interest
|-517.76
|-313.72
|134.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|150.41
|88.38
|92.83
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|6,644.15
|3,697.22
|-1,481.34
|Equity Share Capital
|1,197.61
|1,144.95
|1,144.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|57.53
|31.86
|-13.37
|Diluted EPS
|57.19
|31.86
|-13.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|57.53
|31.86
|-13.37
|Diluted EPS
|57.19
|31.86
|-13.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited