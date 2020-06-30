Tata Steel Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 33,769.95 crore, down 20.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33,769.95 crore in March 2020 down 20.4% from Rs. 42,423.86 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,481.34 crore in March 2020 down 162.17% from Rs. 2,382.55 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,962.77 crore in March 2020 down 25.49% from Rs. 8,003.15 crore in March 2019.

Tata Steel shares closed at 320.85 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -32.42% returns over the last 6 months and -36.71% over the last 12 months.