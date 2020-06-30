Tata Steel Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 33,769.95 crore, down 20.4% Y-o-Y

|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|33,769.95
|34,774.29
|41,186.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|746.12
|1,237.42
|Total Income From Operations
|33,769.95
|35,520.41
|42,423.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12,226.80
|12,850.01
|14,241.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,068.86
|903.67
|1,502.49
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1,540.47
|3,356.09
|2,031.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4,735.00
|4,294.42
|4,650.95
|Depreciation
|2,224.12
|2,018.67
|1,880.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12,632.90
|10,496.48
|12,484.70
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,422.74
|1,601.07
|5,632.74
|Other Income
|1,315.91
|92.93
|489.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,738.65
|1,694.00
|6,122.61
|Interest
|1,925.08
|1,930.58
|1,937.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,813.57
|-236.58
|4,184.86
|Exceptional Items
|-3,405.85
|-328.64
|11.49
|P/L Before Tax
|-1,592.28
|-565.22
|4,196.35
|Tax
|-263.28
|621.04
|1,899.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,329.00
|-1,186.26
|2,297.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-379.18
|-62.75
|-58.19
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,708.18
|-1,249.01
|2,239.10
|Minority Interest
|134.01
|143.91
|87.30
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|92.83
|20.48
|56.15
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1,481.34
|-1,084.62
|2,382.55
|Equity Share Capital
|1,144.95
|1,144.95
|1,144.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.37
|-9.43
|20.44
|Diluted EPS
|-13.37
|-9.43
|20.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.37
|-9.43
|20.44
|Diluted EPS
|-13.37
|-9.43
|20.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited