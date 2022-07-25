 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tata Steel Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63,430.07 crore, up 18.85% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 10:43 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Steel are:

Net Sales at Rs 63,430.07 crore in June 2022 up 18.85% from Rs. 53,371.81 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7,764.96 crore in June 2022 down 12.82% from Rs. 8,906.95 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15,240.88 crore in June 2022 down 6.34% from Rs. 16,272.78 crore in June 2021.

Tata Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 63.59 in June 2022 from Rs. 74.24 in June 2021.

Tata Steel shares closed at 936.05 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.60% returns over the last 6 months and -27.88% over the last 12 months.

Tata Steel
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 63,430.07 69,323.50 53,371.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 63,430.07 69,323.50 53,371.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 26,319.86 21,420.96 16,350.05
Purchase of Traded Goods 4,999.50 3,451.81 3,693.86
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8,098.74 2,757.43 -3,291.86
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5,963.40 6,056.24 5,662.57
Depreciation 2,236.79 2,243.39 2,324.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19,273.25 20,607.45 14,846.64
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12,736.01 12,786.22 13,786.01
Other Income 268.08 292.20 162.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13,004.09 13,078.42 13,948.24
Interest 1,218.11 1,098.51 1,811.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11,785.98 11,979.91 12,136.81
Exceptional Items -39.24 -274.29 -182.33
P/L Before Tax 11,746.74 11,705.62 11,954.48
Tax 4,192.26 2,029.85 2,308.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7,554.48 9,675.77 9,646.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7,554.48 9,675.77 9,646.07
Minority Interest 50.96 -78.92 -861.39
Share Of P/L Of Associates 159.52 159.35 122.27
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7,764.96 9,756.20 8,906.95
Equity Share Capital 1,221.21 1,221.21 1,201.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 63.59 79.91 74.24
Diluted EPS 63.57 79.88 74.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 63.59 79.91 74.24
Diluted EPS 63.57 79.88 74.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tata Steel
first published: Jul 25, 2022 10:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.