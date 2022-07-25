Tata Steel Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63,430.07 crore, up 18.85% Y-o-Y

|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|63,430.07
|69,323.50
|53,371.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|63,430.07
|69,323.50
|53,371.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26,319.86
|21,420.96
|16,350.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4,999.50
|3,451.81
|3,693.86
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8,098.74
|2,757.43
|-3,291.86
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5,963.40
|6,056.24
|5,662.57
|Depreciation
|2,236.79
|2,243.39
|2,324.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19,273.25
|20,607.45
|14,846.64
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12,736.01
|12,786.22
|13,786.01
|Other Income
|268.08
|292.20
|162.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13,004.09
|13,078.42
|13,948.24
|Interest
|1,218.11
|1,098.51
|1,811.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|11,785.98
|11,979.91
|12,136.81
|Exceptional Items
|-39.24
|-274.29
|-182.33
|P/L Before Tax
|11,746.74
|11,705.62
|11,954.48
|Tax
|4,192.26
|2,029.85
|2,308.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|7,554.48
|9,675.77
|9,646.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|7,554.48
|9,675.77
|9,646.07
|Minority Interest
|50.96
|-78.92
|-861.39
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|159.52
|159.35
|122.27
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|7,764.96
|9,756.20
|8,906.95
|Equity Share Capital
|1,221.21
|1,221.21
|1,201.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|63.59
|79.91
|74.24
|Diluted EPS
|63.57
|79.88
|74.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|63.59
|79.91
|74.24
|Diluted EPS
|63.57
|79.88
|74.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited