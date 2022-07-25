Tata Steel Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63,430.07 crore, up 18.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63,430.07 crore in June 2022 up 18.85% from Rs. 53,371.81 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7,764.96 crore in June 2022 down 12.82% from Rs. 8,906.95 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15,240.88 crore in June 2022 down 6.34% from Rs. 16,272.78 crore in June 2021.

Tata Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 63.59 in June 2022 from Rs. 74.24 in June 2021.

Tata Steel shares closed at 936.05 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.60% returns over the last 6 months and -27.88% over the last 12 months.