Tata Steel Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 35,947.11 crore, down 4.98% Y-o-Y

|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|35,382.16
|41,186.44
|37,434.03
|Other Operating Income
|564.95
|1,237.42
|398.76
|Total Income From Operations
|35,947.11
|42,423.86
|37,832.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14,491.23
|14,241.31
|12,530.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,635.42
|1,502.49
|2,989.57
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2,364.54
|2,031.13
|-1,520.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4,899.36
|4,650.95
|4,933.25
|Depreciation
|2,082.84
|1,880.54
|1,805.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11,908.74
|12,484.70
|12,432.34
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,294.06
|5,632.74
|4,662.04
|Other Income
|251.10
|489.87
|347.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,545.16
|6,122.61
|5,009.30
|Interest
|1,806.43
|1,937.75
|1,670.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,738.73
|4,184.86
|3,339.16
|Exceptional Items
|16.00
|11.49
|-343.58
|P/L Before Tax
|1,754.73
|4,196.35
|2,995.58
|Tax
|1,123.82
|1,899.06
|1,103.65
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|630.91
|2,297.29
|1,891.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|18.84
|-58.19
|-2.96
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|649.75
|2,239.10
|1,888.97
|Minority Interest
|8.53
|87.30
|17.26
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|52.22
|56.15
|44.83
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|710.50
|2,382.55
|1,954.02
|Equity Share Capital
|1,144.94
|1,144.94
|1,144.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.83
|20.44
|16.66
|Diluted EPS
|5.83
|20.44
|16.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.83
|20.44
|16.66
|Diluted EPS
|5.83
|20.44
|16.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
