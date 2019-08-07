Tata Steel Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 35,947.11 crore, down 4.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35,947.11 crore in June 2019 down 4.98% from Rs. 37,832.79 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 710.50 crore in June 2019 down 63.64% from Rs. 1,954.02 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,628.00 crore in June 2019 down 17.42% from Rs. 6,814.93 crore in June 2018.

Tata Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.83 in June 2019 from Rs. 16.66 in June 2018.

Tata Steel shares closed at 401.60 on August 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.88% returns over the last 6 months and -29.93% over the last 12 months.