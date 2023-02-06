 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Steel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57,083.56 crore, down 6.09% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:43 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Steel are:

Net Sales at Rs 57,083.56 crore in December 2022 down 6.09% from Rs. 60,783.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,223.84 crore in December 2022 down 123.23% from Rs. 9,572.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,318.44 crore in December 2022 down 72.93% from Rs. 15,953.28 crore in December 2021.

Tata Steel
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 57,083.56 59,512.54 60,783.11
Other Operating Income -- 364.98 --
Total Income From Operations 57,083.56 59,877.52 60,783.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 24,695.38 27,976.56 20,546.54
Purchase of Traded Goods 3,535.93 3,269.93 3,539.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1,791.28 280.59 -3,960.26
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5,342.40 5,318.25 5,683.44
Depreciation 2,368.38 2,347.82 2,244.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17,670.73 16,971.87 19,080.24
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,679.46 3,712.50 13,649.58
Other Income 270.60 329.26 59.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,950.06 4,041.76 13,709.19
Interest 1,767.92 1,519.07 1,532.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 182.14 2,522.69 12,176.70
Exceptional Items 160.34 -19.43 -193.40
P/L Before Tax 342.48 2,503.26 11,983.30
Tax 2,904.92 1,308.06 2,567.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2,562.44 1,195.20 9,415.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2,562.44 1,195.20 9,415.88
Minority Interest 278.11 217.36 -25.49
Share Of P/L Of Associates 60.49 101.86 182.28
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2,223.84 1,514.42 9,572.67
Equity Share Capital 1,221.21 1,221.21 1,221.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.82 1.24 79.10
Diluted EPS -1.82 1.24 79.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.82 0.98 79.10
Diluted EPS -1.82 1.24 79.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited