    Tata Steel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57,083.56 crore, down 6.09% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Steel are:

    Net Sales at Rs 57,083.56 crore in December 2022 down 6.09% from Rs. 60,783.11 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,223.84 crore in December 2022 down 123.23% from Rs. 9,572.67 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,318.44 crore in December 2022 down 72.93% from Rs. 15,953.28 crore in December 2021.

    Tata Steel
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations57,083.5659,512.5460,783.11
    Other Operating Income--364.98--
    Total Income From Operations57,083.5659,877.5260,783.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials24,695.3827,976.5620,546.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods3,535.933,269.933,539.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1,791.28280.59-3,960.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5,342.405,318.255,683.44
    Depreciation2,368.382,347.822,244.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17,670.7316,971.8719,080.24
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,679.463,712.5013,649.58
    Other Income270.60329.2659.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,950.064,041.7613,709.19
    Interest1,767.921,519.071,532.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax182.142,522.6912,176.70
    Exceptional Items160.34-19.43-193.40
    P/L Before Tax342.482,503.2611,983.30
    Tax2,904.921,308.062,567.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2,562.441,195.209,415.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2,562.441,195.209,415.88
    Minority Interest278.11217.36-25.49
    Share Of P/L Of Associates60.49101.86182.28
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2,223.841,514.429,572.67
    Equity Share Capital1,221.211,221.211,221.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.821.2479.10
    Diluted EPS-1.821.2479.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.820.9879.10
    Diluted EPS-1.821.2479.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited