Tata Steel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57,083.56 crore, down 6.09% Y-o-Y

|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|57,083.56
|59,512.54
|60,783.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|364.98
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|57,083.56
|59,877.52
|60,783.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|24,695.38
|27,976.56
|20,546.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3,535.93
|3,269.93
|3,539.48
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1,791.28
|280.59
|-3,960.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5,342.40
|5,318.25
|5,683.44
|Depreciation
|2,368.38
|2,347.82
|2,244.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17,670.73
|16,971.87
|19,080.24
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,679.46
|3,712.50
|13,649.58
|Other Income
|270.60
|329.26
|59.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,950.06
|4,041.76
|13,709.19
|Interest
|1,767.92
|1,519.07
|1,532.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|182.14
|2,522.69
|12,176.70
|Exceptional Items
|160.34
|-19.43
|-193.40
|P/L Before Tax
|342.48
|2,503.26
|11,983.30
|Tax
|2,904.92
|1,308.06
|2,567.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2,562.44
|1,195.20
|9,415.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2,562.44
|1,195.20
|9,415.88
|Minority Interest
|278.11
|217.36
|-25.49
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|60.49
|101.86
|182.28
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2,223.84
|1,514.42
|9,572.67
|Equity Share Capital
|1,221.21
|1,221.21
|1,221.17
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.82
|1.24
|79.10
|Diluted EPS
|-1.82
|1.24
|79.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.82
|0.98
|79.10
|Diluted EPS
|-1.82
|1.24
|79.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited