Tata Steel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57,083.56 crore, down 6.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57,083.56 crore in December 2022 down 6.09% from Rs. 60,783.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,223.84 crore in December 2022 down 123.23% from Rs. 9,572.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,318.44 crore in December 2022 down 72.93% from Rs. 15,953.28 crore in December 2021.

Tata Steel shares closed at 120.35 on February 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.27% returns over the last 6 months and 1.73% over the last 12 months.