Tata Steel Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 60,783.11 crore, up 53.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60,783.11 crore in December 2021 up 53.52% from Rs. 39,594.09 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9,572.67 crore in December 2021 up 158.92% from Rs. 3,697.22 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15,953.28 crore in December 2021 up 64.83% from Rs. 9,678.51 crore in December 2020.

Tata Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 79.10 in December 2021 from Rs. 31.86 in December 2020.

Tata Steel shares closed at 1,183.00 on February 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.23% returns over the last 6 months and 68.29% over the last 12 months.