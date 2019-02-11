Tata Steel Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 41,219.91 crore, up 23.24% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|40,457.11
|42,946.98
|33,099.95
|Other Operating Income
|762.80
|597.12
|346.65
|Total Income From Operations
|41,219.91
|43,544.10
|33,446.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13,803.81
|14,042.63
|10,201.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3,248.98
|3,649.58
|2,778.23
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-547.31
|-150.39
|148.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4,744.61
|4,996.32
|4,425.57
|Depreciation
|1,925.50
|1,907.91
|1,475.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13,246.49
|12,086.45
|10,196.22
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,797.83
|7,011.60
|4,221.85
|Other Income
|211.46
|354.43
|225.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,009.29
|7,366.03
|4,447.73
|Interest
|1,939.95
|2,153.06
|1,327.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,069.34
|5,212.97
|3,120.45
|Exceptional Items
|32.41
|163.77
|-1,115.58
|P/L Before Tax
|3,101.75
|5,376.74
|2,004.87
|Tax
|1,400.55
|2,326.37
|950.82
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,701.20
|3,050.37
|1,054.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|1.88
|-5.48
|-7.96
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,703.08
|3,044.89
|1,046.09
|Minority Interest
|532.91
|482.53
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|49.99
|71.31
|89.83
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,285.98
|3,598.73
|1,135.92
|Equity Share Capital
|1,144.94
|1,144.93
|970.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|19.58
|31.07
|12.81
|Diluted EPS
|19.58
|31.06
|12.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|19.58
|31.07
|12.81
|Diluted EPS
|19.58
|31.06
|12.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited