you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 12:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Steel BSL Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4,332.74 crore, down 6.29% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Steel BSL Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,332.74 crore in June 2019 down 6.29% from Rs. 4,623.60 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.26 crore in June 2019 down 94.62% from Rs. 2,104.30 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 805.50 crore in June 2019 down 5.33% from Rs. 850.89 crore in June 2018.

Tata Steel BSL EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.04 in June 2019 from Rs. 32.59 in June 2018.

Tata Steel BSL shares closed at 27.15 on July 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.97% returns over the last 6 months and 18.30% over the last 12 months.

Tata Steel BSL Limited
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'19Mar'19Jun'18
Net Sales/Income from operations4,124.455,136.404,420.51
Other Operating Income208.29381.10203.09
Total Income From Operations4,332.745,517.504,623.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2,851.182,742.752,906.25
Purchase of Traded Goods--1.94--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-654.53549.33-495.78
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost101.4585.69150.57
Depreciation348.10366.02360.71
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1,260.601,351.801,234.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax425.94419.97467.63
Other Income31.4630.2122.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax457.40450.18490.18
Interest413.91740.811,323.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax43.49-290.63-833.02
Exceptional Items69.7778.272,937.32
P/L Before Tax113.26-212.362,104.30
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities113.26-212.362,104.30
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period113.26-212.362,104.30
Equity Share Capital218.69218.69218.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.04-1.9432.59
Diluted EPS1.04-1.941.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.04-1.9432.59
Diluted EPS1.04-1.941.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 26, 2019 12:01 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - CR & HR Strips #Tata Steel BSL #Tata Steel BSL Limited

