Tata Steel BSL Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4,332.74 crore, down 6.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,332.74 crore in June 2019 down 6.29% from Rs. 4,623.60 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.26 crore in June 2019 down 94.62% from Rs. 2,104.30 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 805.50 crore in June 2019 down 5.33% from Rs. 850.89 crore in June 2018.

Tata Steel BSL EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.04 in June 2019 from Rs. 32.59 in June 2018.

Tata Steel BSL shares closed at 27.15 on July 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.97% returns over the last 6 months and 18.30% over the last 12 months.