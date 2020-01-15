Tata Steel BSL Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5,038.11 crore, up 3.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,038.11 crore in December 2019 up 3.06% from Rs. 4,888.54 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 504.18 crore in December 2019 down 110.46% from Rs. 239.56 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 301.18 crore in December 2019 down 71.09% from Rs. 1,041.95 crore in December 2018.

Tata Steel BSL shares closed at 31.95 on January 14, 2020 (BSE) and has given 10.55% returns over the last 6 months and -13.88% over the last 12 months.