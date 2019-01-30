Tata Steel BSL Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4,888.54 crore, up 10.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Steel BSL Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 4,888.54 crore in December 2018 up 10.91% from Rs. 4,407.71 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 239.56 crore in December 2018 up 85.09% from Rs. 1,607.06 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,041.95 crore in December 2018 up 69.34% from Rs. 615.31 crore in December 2017.
Tata Steel BSL shares closed at 30.35 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 21.40% returns over the last 6 months and -47.85% over the last 12 months.
|
|Tata Steel BSL Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4,652.16
|5,651.05
|4,244.07
|Other Operating Income
|236.38
|210.92
|163.64
|Total Income From Operations
|4,888.54
|5,861.97
|4,407.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,834.66
|3,119.39
|2,502.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.91
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-417.36
|85.63
|17.82
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|91.26
|172.02
|140.15
|Depreciation
|358.55
|356.46
|421.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,367.30
|1,308.46
|1,137.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|649.22
|820.01
|188.62
|Other Income
|34.18
|45.50
|5.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|683.40
|865.51
|193.66
|Interest
|788.65
|899.52
|1,625.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-105.25
|-34.01
|-1,431.53
|Exceptional Items
|-134.31
|94.72
|-289.84
|P/L Before Tax
|-239.56
|60.71
|-1,721.37
|Tax
|--
|--
|-114.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-239.56
|60.71
|-1,607.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-239.56
|60.71
|-1,607.06
|Equity Share Capital
|218.69
|218.69
|45.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.19
|0.56
|-70.95
|Diluted EPS
|-2.19
|0.03
|-70.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.19
|0.56
|-70.95
|Diluted EPS
|-2.19
|0.03
|-70.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited