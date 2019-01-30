Tata Steel BSL Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4,888.54 crore, up 10.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,888.54 crore in December 2018 up 10.91% from Rs. 4,407.71 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 239.56 crore in December 2018 up 85.09% from Rs. 1,607.06 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,041.95 crore in December 2018 up 69.34% from Rs. 615.31 crore in December 2017.

Tata Steel BSL shares closed at 30.35 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 21.40% returns over the last 6 months and -47.85% over the last 12 months.