you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 03:23 PM IST

Tata Sponge Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 216.21 crore, up 29.33% Q-o-Q

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Sponge Iron are:

Net Sales at Rs 216.21 crore in September 2018 up 29.33% from Rs. 167.18 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.62 crore in September 2018 up 0.04% from Rs. 27.61 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.92 crore in September 2018 down 14.08% from Rs. 31.33 crore in September 2017.

Tata Sponge EPS has increased to Rs. 17.93 in September 2018 from Rs. 17.92 in September 2017.

Tata Sponge shares closed at 805.80 on October 11, 2018 (NSE) and has given -25.51% returns over the last 6 months and -11.43% over the last 12 months.

Tata Sponge Iron
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 216.21 260.94 167.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 216.21 260.94 167.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 154.34 174.37 100.97
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.96 -3.43 6.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.58 10.18 10.58
Depreciation 2.90 2.86 3.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.43 19.57 15.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.92 57.39 31.33
Other Income 14.86 11.89 9.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.78 69.28 40.80
Interest 0.30 0.31 0.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.48 68.97 40.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 41.48 68.97 40.67
Tax 13.86 23.42 13.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.62 45.55 27.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.62 45.55 27.61
Equity Share Capital 15.40 15.40 15.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.93 29.58 17.92
Diluted EPS 17.93 29.58 17.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.93 29.58 17.92
Diluted EPS 17.93 29.58 17.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 12, 2018 03:18 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron #Tata Sponge #Tata Sponge Iron

